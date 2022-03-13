Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Royal Mail plc is a provider of postal and delivery services. Its operating segment consists of UK Parcels, International and Letters, General Logistics Systems and Other. UKPIL segment collects and delivers parcels and letters predominantly. It provides collection and delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. GLS comprises European parcel business and is focused on the deferred parcels segment. Royal Mail plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROYMY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 540 ($7.08) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.18) to GBX 768 ($10.06) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Royal Mail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 763 ($10.00) to GBX 680 ($8.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $404.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

