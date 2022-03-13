Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 300.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of GNLN opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $40,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 190,875 shares of company stock worth $149,669 in the last 90 days. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 239.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 84.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 373,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 27.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 91.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 57,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Greenlane by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

