Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 45.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNRH opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

