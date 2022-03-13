Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 29.95%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRNS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

