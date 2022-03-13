Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $136,000 Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Buckle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Buckle stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

