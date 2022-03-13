Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $108,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ALGN. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $400.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $503.68 and a 200-day moving average of $607.20. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $400.00 and a 12-month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

