Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2,866.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,370 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $6,170,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.19.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $386.37 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.23 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $486.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

