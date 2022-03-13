Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 129 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 684,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 82,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 47,711.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 217,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,909,000 after acquiring an additional 216,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 84.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 91.1% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 51,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RGI stock opened at $177.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $169.24 and a 52-week high of $201.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.28.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

