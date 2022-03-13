iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 162.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $914,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $101.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.