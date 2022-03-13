StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $150.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.95.
Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adams Resources & Energy (AE)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.