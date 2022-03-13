StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:AWX opened at $3.47 on Thursday. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Avalon Company Profile (Get Rating)
