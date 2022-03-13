Credit Suisse Group Cuts ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Price Target to $9.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of ARR opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $822.77 million, a P/E ratio of 65.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%. Equities analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.00%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 923.15%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

