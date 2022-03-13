Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMR. B. Riley raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $132.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $137.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.44 by $2.01. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Scott D. Vogel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.46, for a total value of $338,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.49, for a total value of $1,930,002.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,895 shares of company stock worth $13,392,415 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 500,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,755,000 after acquiring an additional 304,641 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 228,850 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,999,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after acquiring an additional 198,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

