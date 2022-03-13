Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $891.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,068.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,370.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.63 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

