Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Holdings Raised by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Repay worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Repay in the third quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Repay by 26.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Repay by 6.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Repay by 16.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Repay by 38.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

