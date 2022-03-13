American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of MFA Financial worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 73.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,365 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,711,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,124 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 120.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,191,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,987 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,315,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after acquiring an additional 952,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $4.15 on Friday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.64.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. MFA Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

About MFA Financial (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.