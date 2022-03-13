IDEX (NYSE:IEX) versus Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX) Critical Analysis

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) and Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of IDEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Colfax shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Colfax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IDEX and Colfax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX 0 4 7 0 2.64 Colfax 0 0 0 0 N/A

IDEX presently has a consensus price target of $239.73, indicating a potential upside of 26.41%. Given IDEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IDEX is more favorable than Colfax.

Risk & Volatility

IDEX has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colfax has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX and Colfax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX 16.26% 17.82% 10.13% Colfax 1.86% 7.41% 4.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDEX and Colfax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX $2.76 billion 5.22 $449.40 million $5.88 32.25 Colfax $3.85 billion 1.54 $71.66 million $0.46 79.89

IDEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Colfax. IDEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colfax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IDEX beats Colfax on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems. The Health and Science Technologies segment includes design, production, and distribution of precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems used in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics, pneumatic components, and sealing solutions. The Fire and Safety or Diversified Products segment consists of the production of firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, and lifting bags for the fire and rescue industry. The company was founded on September 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Northbrook, IL.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. The Fabrication Technology develops, manufactures and supplies consumable products and equipment. The company was founded by Mitchell P. Rales and Steven M. Rales in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

