Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX) Insider John Poynton Buys 499,999 Shares

Strike Energy Limited (ASX:STX – Get Rating) insider John Poynton acquired 499,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$147,499.71 ($107,664.02).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36.
Strike Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
