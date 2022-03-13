James J. Hinnendael Sells 6,350 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN opened at $19.58 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $3,691,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Marten Transport by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,519,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after purchasing an additional 389,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Marten Transport by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,310 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Marten Transport by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after purchasing an additional 213,833 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.