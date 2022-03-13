WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $186.98 and a 1 year high of $321.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of -0.13.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $26,019,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the United States, Canada and Latin America.

