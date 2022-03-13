Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRA. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:VRA opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $237.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after buying an additional 135,786 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 634,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,529,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 96,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 67,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 538,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

