VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised VEON from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VEON in a research note on Thursday. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEON has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.87.

VEON stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $644.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VEON by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in VEON by 8.6% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in VEON by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in VEON by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 550,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in VEON by 87.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

