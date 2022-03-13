Head to Head Review: RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS) versus Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

RTCORE (OTCMKTS:PPPS – Get Rating) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get RTCORE alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for RTCORE and Pinduoduo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinduoduo 0 1 7 0 2.88

Pinduoduo has a consensus target price of $139.14, indicating a potential upside of 333.06%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than RTCORE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of RTCORE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RTCORE and Pinduoduo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pinduoduo $9.12 billion 4.37 -$1.10 billion ($0.08) -401.63

RTCORE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo.

Risk and Volatility

RTCORE has a beta of 11.55, indicating that its stock price is 1,055% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RTCORE and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RTCORE N/A N/A N/A Pinduoduo -0.18% 1.17% 0.47%

Summary

Pinduoduo beats RTCORE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RTCORE (Get Rating)

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for RTCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.