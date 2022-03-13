American International Group Inc. Decreases Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of EnPro Industries worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NPO opened at $101.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.88. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.80 and a fifty-two week high of $117.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $280.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.13%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

