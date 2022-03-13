American International Group Inc. Purchases 15,907 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,907 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,551,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,528,000 after buying an additional 1,682,493 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,342,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,050,000 after buying an additional 229,556 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,364,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,793,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,107,000 after buying an additional 116,640 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in GrafTech International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,869,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 674,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean-Marc Germain bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.72%.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

