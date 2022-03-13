American International Group Inc. Sells 389 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Ultra Clean worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,485,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,580,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,657,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 376,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 197,767 shares during the period. Finally, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co now owns 17,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,432,490. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

