PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PRA Group worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PRA Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in PRA Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PRA Group by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 112,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,268,000 after buying an additional 28,398 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRAA stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $489,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRAA shares. StockNews.com downgraded PRA Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

