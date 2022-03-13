American International Group Inc. Sells 845 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $201,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 250.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 140,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 125.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 348,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after buying an additional 193,909 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.53.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $56,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

