First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.19.
Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $15.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $24.73.
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
