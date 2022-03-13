Barrington Research Downgrades Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) to Market Perform

Barrington Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANIK. Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

ANIK stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.24. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,510,000 after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,554,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,683,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 126.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 463,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 259,147 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

