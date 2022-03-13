WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) PT Raised to C$186.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.10.

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $130.51 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $92.43 and a 52-week high of $149.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

