Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citi Trends from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. Citi Trends has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $281.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50.

In other Citi Trends news, CEO David N. Makuen purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.22 per share, with a total value of $80,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $37,355.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $233,444. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 605,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,384,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Citi Trends by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after buying an additional 161,998 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after buying an additional 115,690 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,638,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Citi Trends by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 369,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,930,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

