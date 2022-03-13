Thomas J. Leonard Sells 30,000 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AGTI stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 92.74.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth $5,531,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $3,170,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $8,267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $3,909,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $156,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGTI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agiliti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

Agiliti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.