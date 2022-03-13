IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells $470,400.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $470,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IRMD opened at $46.34 on Friday. IRadimed Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.98 million, a PE ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.06.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the first quarter worth $241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IRadimed by 62.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IRadimed by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IRadimed in the second quarter worth $210,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

