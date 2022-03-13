H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s current price.

HEES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $42.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $459,322.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEES. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

