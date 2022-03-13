OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.26

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.26 and last traded at $37.79, with a volume of 11249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPRX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $672.10 million, a PE ratio of 417.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 0.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $909,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,270. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,669 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,371,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,673,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after purchasing an additional 279,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,957,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.