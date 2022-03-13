Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) to Sell

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

NYSE ZUO opened at $12.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 14,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $260,587.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,818 shares of company stock worth $1,819,682. 12.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 5.1% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Zuora by 12.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 6.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

