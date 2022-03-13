OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.69

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 255473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

OSPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 0.63.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $247,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,350 shares of company stock worth $1,550,383. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth $220,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

