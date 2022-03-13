Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) rose 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 119.50 ($1.57). Approximately 50,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 177,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.50 ($1.55).

The firm has a market capitalization of £154.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 75.64 and a quick ratio of 74.86.

Get Arix Bioscience alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Lyne acquired 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £49,999.20 ($65,512.58).

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.