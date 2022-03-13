Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.90

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.90 and last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 37236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52.

Get Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.