Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 27,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 93,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$194.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80.
Robex Resources Company Profile (CVE:RBX)
Featured Stories
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Robex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.