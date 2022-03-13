Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading 1.6% Higher

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. 27,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 93,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$194.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80.

Robex Resources Company Profile

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula and Kolomba exploration permits situated in west Mali.

