$705.59 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) to report sales of $705.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $711.70 million and the lowest is $701.00 million. First Horizon posted sales of $806.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

