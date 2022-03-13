Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII) Short Interest Up 146.2% in February

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 146.2% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Seaport Global Acquisition II stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. is based in New York.

