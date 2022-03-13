Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,988 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of American Equity Investment Life worth $32,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEL. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,623 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEL stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.14.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

