Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,330,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,540 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.79% of Healthcare Services Group worth $33,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,625,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 66,354 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,610,000 after purchasing an additional 376,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 64,440 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

