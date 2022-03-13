Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $34.64 Million Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.47% of Mueller Industries worth $34,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

About Mueller Industries (Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

