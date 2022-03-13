Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.
TXRH stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,312,000 after buying an additional 186,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,854 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,072,000 after purchasing an additional 465,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.