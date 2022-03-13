Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 20.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.68.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $359,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $198,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,209 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $673,312,000 after buying an additional 186,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,854 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,072,000 after purchasing an additional 465,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.