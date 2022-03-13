Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BARC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.21) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.54) target price on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 262 ($3.43).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 161.10 ($2.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.40. Barclays has a 1 year low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a 1 year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 193.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.40), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($146,817.22).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

