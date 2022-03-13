HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 110.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

