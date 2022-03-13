HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.16% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.
Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $87.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.40.
Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
